Families and revelers made their annual pilgrimage to Vienna’s Yeonas Park July 1 to enjoy live music, copious fireworks and community camaraderie.
Even those who arrived 45 minutes before the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show found the park packed. Many people parked and walked from half a mile away, following the throngs toward the park.
Neighbors sat in lawn chairs on their driveways and waved to and chatted with passersby. There was a heavy presence of Vienna police officers, who directed traffic, kept order and conversed with the passing crowd.
In the park, thousands of people of all ages sat on sidewalks, curbs, folding chairs and blankets set out on the parking lot.
The U.S. Navy Concert Band furnished patriotic tunes and had veterans in the crowd stand when part of their service’s song came up during a medley. (Attendees might be forgiven if they did not recognize “The U.S. Space Force March,” an interim song for the military’s latest branch.)
The program’s highlight was its pyrotechnics, of which the crowd had a close-up view. Technicians fired the fireworks from adjacent Southside Park, which was buffered by a line of trees from Yeonas Park.
Vienna usually holds its fireworks show on July 4, but this year the town was among several area jurisdictions that had to reschedule their programs because of a shortage of available pyrotechnicians with the vendors.
Vienna’s show went off without a hitch and provided numerous intensive bursts of fireworks that the crowd mistook for the finale, only to be treated to more.
Amidst a fog of gunpowder smoke left by the spent shells, families packed up afterward and made their way home.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
