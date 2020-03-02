In preparation for a $34.5 million bond sale, the Vienna town government’s AAA/Aaa bond ratings have been affirmed by two major bond-rating houses.
Both S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s reaffirmed their previous top bond ratings, which have been maintained by the town government since 2010.
Moody’s noted that its Aaa rating – the highest for a jurisdiction Vienna’s size – represents the town’s sizeable and growing tax base, strong reserve, conservative fiscal management and manageable debt and pension burdens.
S&P noted that recent redevelopment efforts have spurred construction in both the residential and commercial sectors, bolstering the town’s economic base.
Vienna plans a springtime bond sale for a host of projects, including a new police station, sewer infrastructure and a potential public-parking facility.
