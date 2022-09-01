Wednesday, Oct. 26 will be the date of the Vienna Halloween Parade, a tradition since 1946, town officials said.
Stepping off at 7 p.m. along Maple Avenue, the parade will be led by 2022 marshal Leigh Kitcher of Historic Vienna Inc., and will have as its theme “Time Machine: Vienna in the Past, Present and Future.”
Applications for organizations and businesses wishing to participate in the parade are due by Sept. 16. Information can be found at www.viennava.gov/halloween.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.