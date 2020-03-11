Vienna Town Council members on March 9 voted 7-0 to set three public hearings:
• A hearing at the Council’s April 13 will let the public weigh in on the town’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2021.
• Also at the April 13 meeting, the Council will hold a public hearing concerning the town’s proposed water and sewer rates for fiscal 2021.
• A hearing at the Council’s April 27 meeting will pertain to the town’s proposed real-estate tax rate for fiscal 2021. Town Manager Mercury Payton has proposed holding the rate steady for a sixth straight year at 22.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Town residents pay that tax in addition to the one levied by Fairfax County.
Both of those Council meetings will start at 8 p.m. at Vienna Town Hall, 127 Center St., S.
