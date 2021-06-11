[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police in the early morning hours of June 10 dispatched officers to an incident in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male victim inside an apartment was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Rescue personnel transported the victim, who was in a life-threatening condition, to an area hospital. Vienna police detectives interviewed several witnesses on the scene. The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crime Scene Section is assisting with processing the scene and providing additional resources, police said.
There is no further threat to public safety at this time, police said, but they added that their assessment was preliminary and could change as the investigation continued.
Police ask anyone who may have information that could assist detectives in the investigation to contact the Vienna Police Department at (703) 255-6366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.