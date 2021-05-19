[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The town of Vienna will spend up to $12,500 with a communications firm to provide public-relations services through the remainder of the fiscal year.
Vienna Town Council members on May 17 unanimously approved the contract with Spotted MP, a company run by Maurisa Potts. The firm already has a $24,000 contract with the town to provide economic-development services during the pandemic.
Under the contract, which runs through the end of June and includes pro-rated work performed in April, the company will prepare the town’s monthly Vienna Voice newsletter, hold weekly public-information sessions with selected town staff and conduct publicity work for the May and June “On Deck with Mercury” sessions, held by Town Manager Mercury Payton.
The firm also will produce press releases, conduct planning and marketing for this summer’s Liberty Amendments Month festivities and perform other communications work as identified by the town. The company will be able to charge $175 per hour for additional work outside the contract’s scope, but must receive prior authorization from town officials.
Vienna officials are searching for the town’s next spokesman, as Communications and Marketing Manager Lynne Coan departed April 14 for a similar job in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.