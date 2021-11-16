[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Theatre Company will inaugurate its 2021-22 season with a production of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” based on a story by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.
The 14-member ensemble cast will play a multiplicity of roles in the production, directed by Jessie Roberts.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays (Dec. 3, 4, 17 and 18) at 7 p.m. and Sundays (Dec. 5 and 19) at 2 p.m. The matinees are shorter productions adapted for children and families.
All performances are at the Vienna Community Center. Tickets are $10. The theater troupe’s season will continue with Neil Simon’s “The Dinner Party” running Jan. 21-Feb. 6 and Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” running April 22-May 8.
For information, see the Website at www.viennatheatrecompany.org.
