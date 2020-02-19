The Vienna town government will host a “community conversation” on a number of new initiatives on Monday, March 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Town Hall.
Items to be discussed include:
• A proposal to modify the Town Code to allow for additional outdoor living space as part of lot coverage in residential areas.
• Short- and mid-term priorities from among options offered in the Maple Avenue Multi-Modal Transportation Study.
At the meeting, residents will be able to ask questions, provide feedback and engage in “interactive exercises.”
