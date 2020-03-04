The Vienna town government’s first quarterly recycling event for 2020 will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Electronics, used motor oil, antifreeze and discarded car batteries will be accepted for disposal. Televisions and hazardous-waste products (such as paint and insecticide) will not.
Glass products can be recycled in the Fairfax County government’s dumpster on Mill Street, N.E., adjacent to Capitol Building Supply, or in other locations across the county.
