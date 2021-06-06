[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
There will be some COVID-necessitated alterations, but Vienna officials plan to resume Independence Day fireworks for 2021.
The celebration is set for 9:30 p.m. at Yeonas Park. During to occupancy restrictions, this year’s event will be limited to town residents, and advance registration is required.
For information and registration, see the Website at https://viennava.go/july4.
