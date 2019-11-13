The 22180 ZIP code has accounted for more residential-solar-energy-system installations through the Solarize NOVA program than any other ZIP code in the region, according to Vienna officials.
Twenty-nine homes in 22180 – almost exclusively occupied by Town of Vienna residents – have installed solar in recent years, according to new data. The ZIP code accounts for nearly 10 percent of the 305 solar contracts implemented across Northern Virginia.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into this,” said Susan Stillman, who chairs the Vienna town government’s Conservation and Sustainability Commission, which has promoted the regional Solarize program in Vienna through community forums and marketing materials.
“I’m really pleased to see that we’ve risen above,” Stillman said.
Solarize NOVA is sponsored by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program.
“Our thanks to the Town of Vienna team and a super group of citizen volunteers,” said Bob Lazaro, executive director of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission. “It does make a difference – it is something to proud of.”
Stillman noted that interest in solar energy appears to be gaining momentum as prices continue to drop and a federal tax credit, while less than it once was, remains available.
“There’s more interest in solar all the time,” she said. “Solarize NOVA really simplifies the process of going solar, as they do the hard work of vetting installers and negotiating prices, which effectively garners a group discount.”
