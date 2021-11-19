[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members on Nov. 15 approved $19,929 in supplemental legal expenditures from Vienna Town Attorney Steven Briglia.
Briglia periodically gives the town government “catch-up” invoices for such work. The current batch of invoices for this year bring the total about $11,000 higher than the $30,000 budgeted, officials said.
The extra services pertained to various litigation matters and appeals from the General District Court and Board of Zoning Appeals, plus other legal or administrative matters.
