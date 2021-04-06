[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members recently made the following appointments to advisory bodies:
• Sean Casey and Patricia Esswein were appointed to the Conservation and Sustainability Commission.
• Robbie Holland and Jonathan Krinn were appointed to the Town Business Liaison Committee.
• Angela Sorrell was appointed to the Transportation Safety Commission.
