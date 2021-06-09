[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Residents might have missed it while watching the mercifully one-hour-long meeting on June 7, but the Vienna Town Council unanimously approved consent-agenda items with more than $6 million worth of spending using existing contracts. The Council approved $2,954,480 in spending under these municipal contracts during fiscal year 2022:
• $125,000 with American Recycling Center for recycling.
• $70,000 with Chantilly Crushed Stone for crushed stone, sand and gravel. • $30,480 with Cintas Corp. for uniform rental.
• $90,000 with Ferguson for pipe and fittings.
• $150,000 for Mid-Atlantic Salt for de-icing salt.
• $140,000 with Pinpoint Underground for utility markings.
• $150,000 with HD Supply for water meters.
• $265,000 with Quarles for bulk fuel.
• $100,000 with S. Freedman & Sons for janitorial supplies.
• $350,000 with Kone for elevator maintenance and repair. Some of this contract’s price anticipates costs for the planned modernization of Town Hall’s elevator, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
• $50,000 with Long Fence for fence installation and repairs.
• $200,000 with Savera for temporary employment services.
• $40,000 with Potomac Truck Center for truck repairs and parts.
• $50,000 with R.E. Electric Co. for traffic-signal installation.
• $50,000 with Service Tire Truck Center for tires.
• $50,000 with TAPCO for traffic and parking control.
• $45,000 with National Auto Fleet Group for electric vehicles.
• $999,000 for vehicle replacement. This contract will be granted to the lowest bidder among three vendors.
The Council also approved these one-year contract extensions and $2,026,500 worth of expenditures in fiscal 2022:
• $650,000 with Arthur Construction for roadway maintenance.
• $261,500 with Broad Run for disposal of construction and demolition debris.
• $100,000 with Commonwealth Paving for asphalt repair.
• $300,000 for asphalt hot mix. This contract’s primary vendor is National Asphalt and the secondary award is to Superior Paving.
• $575,000 with U.S. Concrete for small-task concrete work.
• $40,000 with Wireless Communications for Motorola radios and mandatory radio upgrades.
• $100,000 with Watch Guard of Potomac for security-door installation at the Northside Property Yard.
Council members also approved a $1 million contract with E.E. Lyons Construction for water-main and appurtenance improvements within the town’s water-service area.
The Council also voted to spend an additional $89,974 with Shirley Contracting for rehabilitation of sewer mains that cross Route 7 at Difficult Run.
