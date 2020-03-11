Continuing with a recently begun tradition, the Vienna Town Council on March 9 unanimously approved a consent agenda featuring several municipal contracts.
The Council approved:
• An additional $150,000 for hot mix and tack from primary contractor National Asphalt and secondary contractor Superior Paving.
The hot mix will be used for further road-maintenance projects and street repairs necessitated by water-main breaks, town officials said. The tack coat will help the new pavement adhere better to the existing, weathered surface underneath.
The Vienna Department of Public Works requested that $100,000 of the new amount come from the town’s general and water funds and the remaining $50,000 from the capital-improvement fund.
To date in fiscal year 2020, the town has spent $183,000 with National Asphalt and $40,000 with Superior Paving.
• An additional $35,000 with Broad Run Recycling for the disposal of construction and demolition debris.
The town so far in fiscal 2020 has spent $195,000 with the company, $28,000 of which has been used for street projects, $5,000 for general maintenance, $112,000 for sanitation and $50,000 for water operations.
