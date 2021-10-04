[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton recently was honored with an Innovation Award by the Virginia Municipal League, for his efforts creating and supporting the town’s Liberty Amendments Month celebration in June and July.
The event encompassed more than 60 educational and commemorative events that attracted a combined 21,000 attendees over the course of five weeks. Payton, who was honored with the inaugural “Local Champion” award, “really hit a home run with this idea,” award judges said.
“This is an excellent example of a community leader recognizing a need, finding a fantastic solution and then giving 110 percent to make it happen,” judges said.
Payton was nominated by the Vienna Town Council for the award, which was presented at the Oct. 3 Virginia Municipal League conference, held in Leesburg.
To view the nomination video, see the Website at https://bit.ly/LibertyAmendmentsMonth.
