The next “On Deck with Mercury” forum with Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton will feature several topics on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
The program will look at the proposed new town police station, as well as a conversation with Fairfax County Registrar Gary Scott about voting options this year.
The public is invited; the event will be recorded for later broadcast on the town’s channels.
