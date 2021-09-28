[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Sept. 14 unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to allow a nursery-and-kindergarten facility at Vienna Assembly of God Church.
The day-care facility will would be operated by Ahmad and Anastasia Abraham of The Classroom LLC and at full capacity eventually will use the basement and first floor of the church, located at 100 Ayr Hill Ave., N.E. (alternatively listed as 301 Center St., N.)
The school for starters will serve up to 30 children from ages 2.5 up to kindergarten, but the permit allows for a maximum of 63 students in the future.
The school will offer instruction in English and use a curriculum formulated by the company, Anastasia Abraham said.
“I think right now the community is in need of this kind of preschool, maybe more than it usually is,” she said.
Abraham added that her daughter recently had begun kindergarten at Vienna Elementary School, where many of her classmates – in part, perhaps, because of the pandemic over the last year and a half – do not yet know how to write their names.
The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and initially there will be eight employees present. The staff will increase proportionately with enrollment for a maximum of 18 at full capacity. The school will not be open during the church’s weekend services.
Parents will drop off and pick up their children at the church’s large parking lot, an arrangement unlikely to negatively affect nearby public streets, town staff told the Vienna Planning Commission Aug. 25. There also is an existing playground between the church and its parsonage, officials added.
The school, which is leasing space from the church, will need 11 parking spaces initially and 26 when it reaches full capacity, but the site has 42 available.
This will not be the first school located at Vienna Assembly of God. Town officials in 1988 approved a conditional-use permit to allow Fairfax Christian School to operate a kindergarten-through-12th-grade school at the site.
The Classroom LLC needed a separate permit because its use differs from the previous one. The permit granted by the BZA will not require further reviews in the future.
“We are hopeful to be able to put our space to good use during the week and be supportive of this vital need in our community,” said Rev. Brenda Burns of Vienna Assembly of God.
Her husband, Craig Burns, said the church had surveyed neighbors and local businesses informally and received an “overwhelming response” in favor of the day-care center.
“We think it’s a 100-percent right use for this particular property,” he said, adding that school at the church in the 1980s had educated more than 270 children in the building.
A former lead pastor at the church and now a Realtor, Craig Burns said whenever he’s involved in a commercial-property sale, people always ask if the sights may be used for day-care.
“There is a great need, outside and inside our community, for this,” he said.
The BZA agreed.
“This proposed facility is ideally located in an area of town [and] in a facility that would lend itself excellently to what it would be used for,” said BZA member Robert Petersen. “It clearly addresses an important need in the town of Vienna and would be of great benefit to the town.”
BZA member George Creed said the proposal was “very compatible” with the town’s comprehensive plan.
“I think it’s a terrific use and am really glad to see it,” added BZA Chairman Jonathan Rak.
Vienna BZA Defers Hearing on Chase Bank Request: Vienna Board of Zoning Appeals members on Sept. 14 agreed to defer a public hearing on Chase Bank’s application for a new drive-through branch at 315 Maple Ave., E., until Oct. 20.
The applicant requested the deferral in order to consider adjustments to the application, based on earlier feedback from the Vienna Planning Commission, which on Aug. 25 sent the matter to the BZA without a favorable recommendation.
