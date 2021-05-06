[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Freeman Store and Museum has reopened to the public with limited capacity.
The museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., with a maximum of five visitors at a time.
The museum offers a number of exhibits, including “Vienna in the 1960s” and “Women’s Suffrage,” while the store and used-book cellar offer a variety of wares.
For information, see the Website at www.historicviennainc.org.
