Vinson Hall celebrates its centenarians (and those soon to be)

Vinson Hall Retirement Community on April 26 celebrated its 45 residents who are 95 or older this year.
Of the 45, 13 are 100 years old or older.
Elizabeth “Libby” Bush, the facility’s CEO and executive director, kicked off the celebration and introduced Chaplain Scott Harrison, who initiated this event in 2018. Harrison said the gathering is one way to honor seniors with an event that celebrates life.
“It’s nice to have happy times and it’s wonderful to have happy times to celebrate,” Harrison said. “Living to be almost 100 or over 100 is a thing to celebrate.”
During the ceremony, Harrison shared a brief history of each of the people being celebrated.
“You were globetrekkers, trend setters,” he told the group. “You were a service to your country. Of all the things you have seen, the miles your feet have walked, the hands you have shaken and the things you have seen – we are in awe.”
