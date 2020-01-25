Mason Community Arts Academy Violin Teaching Artist Claire Allen recently was named the 2019 Outstanding String Teacher Award by the Virginia Chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues,” said Allen. “As a new teacher, I was welcomed into the teaching community with fantastic teachers who have offered practical advice and tremendous empathy over the last several years. I am thankful to be considered in their company and humbled to receive this award from them.”
An Arlington native, Allen is an active performing violinist and teacher in the Washington area. She joined the Mason Community Arts Academy, the community-arts division of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, in 2013, and has expanded the strings program to provide the students with various types of classes, camps and performance opportunities.
“Our students have all have benefited from her hard work and dedication, and she is so worthy of this recognition,” said Elizabeth Curtis, executive director of Mason Community Arts Academy. “Under her incredible leadership and guidance, we have an excellent comprehensive strings program that serves our students and families with distinction.”
Allen’s students have participated in regional and national performances and competitions, such as the American Protégé Competition, the Boulanger Initiative Launch Festival, District XII Senior Honor Orchestra, and Academy’s Music Competition. Several of her students have been placed in the American Youth Debut Orchestra, the American Youth String Ensemble, or top orchestras at their middle and high schools.
