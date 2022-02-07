Virginia State Parks have launched an online reservation site for campgrounds, cabins, yurts and picnic shelters, aimed at improving the visitor experience with better maps, faster reservations and an improved loyalty program for patrons.
The new site went live on Thursday, Jan. 27, following months of collaboration with the state government’s new management-technology provider, US eDirect.
“Virginia State Parks is continuously investing in ways to improve our internal systems and in the way we engage and serve the public,” said state parks director Melissa Baker. “This new system will streamline bookings and allow visitors to experience the commonwealth’s natural beauty and incredible history.”
Customers of Virginia State Parks will experience a new system with improved functionality that includes:
• Interactive mapping that will give overnight guests the opportunity to explore each park in greater detail.
• An enhanced loyalty program that will move from a point- to dollar-based system, allowing guests greater flexibility in converting repeat stays into discounted reservations.
• Updated waitlist functionality to alert guests when previously booked sites become available.
• Faster transaction processing times online and in person, creating a more streamlined user experience.
Virginia State Parks offers more than 1,600 campsites, 50 yurts and 300 climate-controlled cabins for rental. For information, see the Website at www.virginiastateparks.gov.
