It had to be downscaled for 2021 due to lingering COVID concerns, but the 2021 ViVa! Vienna! celebration netted $40,000 to support the Rotary Club of Vienna’s programs focused on youth and other charitable initiatives.
About 25,000 people attended the annual festival, held over the Memorial Day weekend, enjoying carnival rides, taste treats and other special activities.
A corps of volunteers assisted with the event, as they do every year.
