ViVa! Vienna! celebration sets stage for summer of fun

The annual ViVa! Vienna! festival continued its post-pandemic recovery Memorial Day weekend, drawing thousands of amusement-ride aficionados, music fans and food lovers to multiple venues in central Vienna.
The event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Vienna with assistance from the town’s government, was scrapped in 2020 because of the pandemic and returned last year with some masking and crowd-flow restrictions in place.
A few people still could be seen walking around with masks this past weekend, but for the most part, the event was back to its boisterous norm.
Crowds watched a variety of performances at the Town Green and toured the picturesque original Vienna library, which houses 5,000 books in a single small, wood-paneled room.
Attendees also could visit the Freeman Store & Museum, peruse summer-reading options set up on sawhorses at the book sale on the store’s front lawn, and check out the antique red caboose across the street.
Vendors from local organizations and businesses displayed their wares and information at booths, and the air was scented with wide variety of aromas from food purveyors.
Young children, teens and adults shrieked as they sampled carnival rides tame and thrilling. Some also tried to win prizes at games of chance, from trying to break bottles with baseballs to reeling up plastic sharks from a shallow pool.
This year’s festival moved the Fairfax County “Showmobile” from its usual location in front of the Freeman Store to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot. Revelers danced to tunes belted out by live bands, while others sampled wares from several food trucks, inspected a pair of sleek classic cars and sipped beer at the new BrewFest area.
The Rotary Club will donate proceeds from the event to various local organizations.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.