During National Blood Donor Month, several Fairfax County volunteer fire departments will work with Inova Blood Donor Services to hold blood drives in their fire stations’ parking lots.
Inova Blood Donor Services will take all necessary COVID-19 precautions, officials said. Access to the fire stations will be prohibited.
Blood drives will be held:
• Jan. 19 from 1 to 7 p.m. at McLean Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 1, 1455 Laughlin Ave. in McLean.
• Jan. 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 22, 7011 Backlick Road in Springfield.
• Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vienna Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 2, 400 Center St., S., in Vienna.
To register to donate, visit the Inova Blood Donor Services Website at www.inovablood.org.
