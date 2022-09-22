The Fairfax County Volunteer Fire Commission on Sept. 13 honored recipients of the 2021 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards during a ceremony at the Fairfax County Government Center.
Commission leaders commended members of various volunteer fire-and-rescue departments for their contributions to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) and the communities they serve. Each of the award recipients demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the FCFRD through hundreds of hours providing fire and emergency medical services (EMS) or through other roles that support the department’s goals.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and Fire Chief John Butler were on hand to congratulate the honorees.
Recipients of the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards were:
• Volunteer Firefighter: Brent Macolino, Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
• Volunteer Operational Officer: Maria Severa Pangelinan, Lorton Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer EMS Provider: Chemeika Wood, Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
• Volunteer Advanced Life Support Provider: Augustus Sawatzki, McLean Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Basic Life Support Provider: Lindsay Beymer, Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
• Administrative Officer: Lauren Colon, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.
• Administrative Member: Tonya McCreary, Burke Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
• Canteen or Auxiliary Member: Robert Drapela, Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.
• Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Member: Elvia Foil.
• Special Recognition Award: Christopher Theobald, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Academy.
• Special Recognition Award: Grant Johnson, Vienna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.