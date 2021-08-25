[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Organizers gearing up for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Vienna are seeking volunteers to help manage the event and keep it safe.
Event officials encourage local businesses, associations and neighbors to sign up for a shift or two and join in the fun. Interested people and groups should contact volunteers@viennabusiness.org.
Those who sign up for a five-hour shift or more will get a free meal voucher. Non-profit groups that bring in 10 or more volunteers for at least two shifts will be eligible for a donation from the Vienna Business Association’s (VBA) foundation.
Oktoberfest, presented by VBA and the town of Vienna, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Church Street in the central part of town. The event will feature food, beer and wine gardens, children’s activities and games, music, entertainment, crafters, vendors and more.
Sept. 7 is the deadline to submit application paperwork and payment for booth spaces. Booth space always has sold out over the past 12 years, event officials said.
For more information about the event, visit www.viennaoktoberfest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.