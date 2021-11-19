[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Volunteers are being sought to assist with the Tysons Library Friends quarterly book and media sale, to be held Dec. 3-5 at Tysons Pimmit Regional Library.
Donations of books and media for the sale also are being solicited, with proceeds benefiting the library and related activities.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Sunday will feature a half-price and $10-per-bag sale.
For information, call (703) 338-3307 or e-mail tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.
