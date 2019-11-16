Volunteers pitched in on Oct. 26 to help clean up around the historic Ash Grove house in the Tysons area as part of Volunteer Fest, sponsored by Volunteer Fairfax.
Activities included trimming bushes, removing invasive plants, clearing vines from the building and removing deadfall. The result was about 15 cubic yards of material removed from the property.
Ash Grove is one of the few 18th-century Virginia houses built by the Fairfax family that remain still standing today. In 1747, Thomas, the sixth Lord Fairfax, moved from England to Virginia to manage the Northern Neck Proprietary, land he inherited from his mother. It included more than 5 million acres of land in Northern Virginia.
The Ash Grove house is part of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s resident-curator program, in which qualified tenants live rent-free in exchange for rehabilitating and maintaining historic resources in accordance with established preservation standards.
