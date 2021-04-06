[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Although attendance will be limited due to public-health considerations, Vienna’s “Walk on the Hill,” spotlighting the Windover Heights neighborhood, will be held on Sunday, April 25.
The event has been held each spring since 1974, but last year was moved to an online format because of health concerns. This year’s event marks a return to in-person attendance.
Attendees must sign up in advance for an assigned attendance window, with 250 people being allowed in for both the 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. shifts.
Registration, which is due by April 23 at noon, can be made at www.viennava.gov/webtrac. Every individual must be signed up, no matter their age, and there is a limit of six registrations per household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.