The Fairfax County government is hosting a number of watershed-cleanup-days across the community between September and November.
Individuals can join with family, friends, neighbors or work colleagues and lend a hand by helping to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways.
“Helping to clear the earth’s vital arteries is a great community volunteer project for service groups and students,” Fairfax officials said in announcing a schedule of events.
All ages are welcome, they said.
For an updated schedule of cleanup days, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2lvjq4i.
