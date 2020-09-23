Watershed-cleanup days at a number of Fairfax County parks are planned voter the next few months.
Individuals, families, service groups and students are encouraged to take part in the event, which involves removing tires, bottles, cans and other debris dumped in local waterways.
Cleanups currently are scheduled for Oct. 4 (Huntley Meadows Park), Oct. 17 (Ellanor C. Lawrence Park), Oct. 24 (Lake Fairfax Park) and Nov. 7 (Cub Run RECenter, Hidden Pond Nature Center, Providence RECenter and Riverbend Park).
For full details, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/volunteer.
• • •
