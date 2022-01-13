[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Weichert family of real-estate companies successfully completed its 43rd annual toy drive, collecting more than 10,100 new toys for families and children in need over the recent holiday season.
In addition, cash and gift cards were collected and donated to various charities, along with food, clothing, blankets, toiletries and more.
Inspired by this year’s toy drive theme – “Share the Magic of the Season” – Weichert colleagues, associates, friends and family all gave generously to various organizations that support underprivileged families, as did residents and businesses of the local communities where Weichert has its sales offices.
“The Weichert family of companies was proud to help share joy and kindness this holiday season through the tradition of our annual toy drive,” said Jim Weichert. “As a company, we are committed to improving the lives of those in need within the communities in which we live and work. By collecting toys, clothing and other necessities, we were able to share the magic of the season with numerous children and their families, with assistance from a long list of wonderful organizations.”
Participating Northern Virginia offices included Burke, Great Falls, Reston, Loudoun, Manassas, McLean and Vienna.
Toys and other gifts were donated to many charities throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Employees at Weichert’s corporate headquarters donated 250 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency’s Holiday Appeal, which provides gifts to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.
