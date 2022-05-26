Weichert's McLean office continues work to keep roadway tidy

Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 as part of Virginia’s Adopt-a-Highway program.
This marks the fifth year the Weichert clean-up crew has been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on this program. After their 2018 outings, the VDOT erected an Adopt-a-Highway sign along the clean stretch of road in recognition of Weichert’s efforts.
“The Adopt-a-Highway program offers a great opportunity to take action and do something positive for the environment in which we live and work,” said Vicki Hamp, sales leader of the office. “As real-estate experts, we emphasize the importance of curb appeal to our clients, so our own surroundings should be well-kept, too!”
The cleanup was organized by Casey Brown, a marketing and technology specialist with the McLean office. Seven Weichert sales associates and staff participated in collecting bags of trash from the side of the roadway where Weichert’s McLean office is located.
“Everyone arrived with positive attitudes and ready to work,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, we felt very accomplished as we viewed the result of our efforts.”
Each year, almost 23,000 Adopt-a-Highway volunteers collect more than 44,000 bags of waste along Virginia’s highways. Volunteers agree to pick up litter over a two-mile stretch of highway at least two times a year for three years. In return, the Virginia Department of Transportation provides trash bags, vests, safety information and highway signs that recognize the group.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
