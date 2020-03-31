Welding fire at Workhouse tower draws ladder truck

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire in one of the prison towers at the Workhouse Arts Center grounds Monday.
Officials shared photos from the incident response on social media.
"It’s not every day you run a fire in an abandoned prison guard tower," they noted.
Crews quickly doused the fire in a door. It reportedly started as result of welding.
The damage was limited to the door, fire officials said.
Fires and other emergent incidents are still occurring every day in Fairfax County. However, it’s not every day you run a fire in an abandoned prison guard tower! Yesterday crews quickly doused a fire in a door started as result of welding. Damage was limited to the door. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/yXxqjkTv69— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 31, 2020
