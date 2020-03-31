Welding fire at Workhouse tower draws ladder truck
FCFRD PHOTO

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire in one of the prison towers at the Workhouse Arts Center grounds Monday.

Officials shared photos from the incident response on social media.

"It’s not every day you run a fire in an abandoned prison guard tower," they noted.

Crews quickly doused the fire in a door. It reportedly started as result of welding.

The damage was limited to the door, fire officials said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.