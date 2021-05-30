[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department dispatched units on May 23 at 1:27 a.m. to a reported house fire in the 7000 block of Ted Drive in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Arriving units found significant fire showing from a two-story, split-level home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which occurred mostly on the home’s exterior and had minimal extension into the structure. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant awoke to her child’s crying and noticed an orange glow outside the bedroom window. Her husband called 911 and all three evacuated the house before fire crews arrived. Because of the fire’s location, smoke alarms sounded after the blaze was discovered.
Fire investigators determined that the blaze was accidental in nature and started on the outside of the home. The fire’s cause is under investigation.
The fire displaced the three occupants, who declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The blaze caused about $25,000 worth of damage, officials said.
