David Kepley took home Best in Show at the annual 2022 Vienna Photo Show, held March 19-20 at the Vienna Community Center.
Nearly 100 entries were submitted by amateur photographers from ages 12 to adult, with awards presented in a variety of categories.
James Madison High School student Melissa LaRue brought home the People’s Choice Award.
For a list of first- and second-place recipients in the competition, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/photo.
