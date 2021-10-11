[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Community Band is on the hunt for musicians in all sections, with a special focus on flutes, clarinets, saxophones, bassoons, oboes and tubas.
Rehearsals are held on Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center; those interested in joining can drop by.
The band’s brass ensemble is slated to play at the Church Street Holiday Stroll on Nov. 29.
For information on the band program and other upcoming concerts, see the Website at www.viennacommunityband.org.
