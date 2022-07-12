Wolf Trap family programs putting the emphasis on fun

Throughout July and early August, Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods Program is hosting affordable performances for children and families.
The performances, which began June 21, range from puppet shows to immersive cultural dances to magic shows and represent the community’s abundant diversity.
“An outing to Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods isn’t just a performance, it’s an experience,” said Liz Nickless, the program’s assistant director for education communications and strategy. “Tickets are extremely affordable, and you can spend the whole morning seeing a performance, exploring the park and making memories with your family that will last a lifetime.”
Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in the Vienna area.
Tickets cost $12 for ages 2 and up and may be bought at the Filene Center Box Office, 1551 Trap Road in Vienna, from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at Wolftrap.org.
For this year’s lineup there will be 28 different artists, 17 of whom are performing for their first time at Wolf Trap Theater, such as Rissi Palmer and Broken Box Mime.
In addition to the debuting artists, Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods is featuring a magician, the Amazing Max, for the first time. The program’s lineup also features many local singers and dancers, such as Kalanidhi Dance, Maryland Youth Ballet, and Marsha and the Positrons.
Wolf Trap Theater Program directs its performances and artists toward families, allowing parents to introduce their children to live performance arts that are accessible, educational and diverse.
The program strives to give its venues and artists a comfortable and exciting environment for children and families, with the hope that they will come back multiple times throughout the summer season to experience the different art forms and cultures.
Through the experience of the performances, the program hopes children will develop a love and appreciation for the arts at an early age that will continue throughout their life.
Remaining performance dates include:
• July 12: Fyütch: Dance Party with Fyütch. • July 13: Freddy Fossil’s DINO Show! • July 14: Freddy Fossil’s DINO Show! • July 15: Furia Flamenca Dance Company: Flamenco: A Trip to Spain. • July 16: Rissi Palmer: Best Day Ever. • July 1: Wendy and DB: Into the Little Blue House Live. • July 20: Soul In Motion: Drum Call. • July 21: Flor Bromley: Fiesta Global. • July 22: Vital Theatre Company: Owen and Mzee The Musical. • July 23: Vital Theatre Company: Owen and Mzee The Musical. • July 26: Aaron Nigel Smith & Red Yarn: Smith & Yarn. • July 27: Megan Schoenbohm. • July 28: The Culkin School of Traditional Irish Dance: Stepping in the Woods: Celebrating Irish Dance. • July 29: Maryland Youth Ballet: Hansel & Gretel. • July 30: Maryland Youth Ballet: Hansel & Gretel. • Aug. 2: Broken Box Mime Theater: Destination: Everywhere. • Aug. 3: 123 Andrés: Actívate. • Aug. 4: Bee Parks and the Hornets. • Aug. 5: The Amazing Max: Live with Max Darwin. • Aug. 6: The Amazing Max: Live with Max Darwin.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
