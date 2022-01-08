[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A Fairfax County police officer on patrol near Interstate 495 and Arlington Boulevard in the Falls Church area on Dec. 30 at 7:55 p.m. saw a 2019 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen from a nearby jurisdiction.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took a 37-year-old Maryland woman. Authorities have charged her with failure to return bailment property and possession of Schedule I or II narcotics.
