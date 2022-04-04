Community members who find pink-plastic flamingos on their lawns in coming months likely will have received them for a good cause.
The Woman’s Club of McLean is holding an ongoing fund-raiser that encourages donors to pay to have the flamboyant lawn ornaments placed in designated people’s yards. The club will remove them for free after three days, but will take the flamingos away immediately for a $25 donation from those who received the ornaments.
Recipients willing to donate $80 will be able to designate specifically where the flamingos should be placed next.
Those who have been “flocked” should call or text Emma Lea Moorman at (619) 709-0611 about removing the flamingos.
To send flamingos to someone or purchase “flock insurance” (suggested donation: $30) to protect one’s lawn from the plastic birds, contact Moorman at the above number or e-mail her at emmalea712@att.net.
Proceeds will go directly to local charity groups such as Share Inc., McLean Volunteer Fire Department, Wounded Warriors Transitional Housing, Second Story, Falls Church/McLean Children’s Center, middle-school music programs and safety-patrol programs.
The Woman’s Club of McLean undertook the unusual fund-raiser because the pandemic forced cancellation of some of its previous Holiday Homes Tours, which normally give the organization its primary financial boost each year.
