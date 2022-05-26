Women's Club continues efforts supporting Artemis House

Women’s Club of Great Falls Philanthropy Group members on May 13, 2020, presented a $5,500 donation to Artemis House, a division of Shelter House. Pictured from left to right are (front row) Pat Kuehnel, Joe Meyer and Nurjan Ahmedova of Shelter House, and (back row) June Kelly, Stephanie Anderson, Grace McDaniel, Debbie Klett and Krysta Aguilar. (Photo contributed)