Women's Club continues efforts supporting Artemis House

The Women’s Club of Great Falls Philanthropy Group on May 13 presented a $5,500 donation check to Artemis House, a division of Shelter House.
Artemis House is Fairfax County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter serving victims of domestic abuse. The staff provides crisis intervention, temporary housing, basic-needs support and other services to help with eventual transitions to more stable households, club leaders said.
“The support from the Women’s Club of Great Falls in the last 18 years has been so important for the families we are bringing into Artemis House,” said Joe Meyer, executive director and CEO of Shelter House, who received the donation check.
“The women and children rely not just on Artemis House, but also on community support, and the Women’s Club of Great Falls consistently provides that needed support for victims of domestic violence,” Meyer said. Funds raised for Artemis House come from the philanthropy group’s seasonal White House Christmas Ornament sales that take place each year.
“Over 18 consecutive years, we raised tens of thousands of dollars for Artemis House to help these women and their children, $15,000 of which was generated during the COVID years when abuse was at an all-time high,” said June Kelly, the club’s vice president of philanthropy.
“The ornament sales have two components – raising funds for the preservation and upkeep of the White House as an historical landmark, and providing needed funds for Artemis House,” said Maria Volpe, one of the chairs for the White House Ornament sale.
The Women’s Club of Great Falls Philanthropy Group, which has grown from eight to 21 members in the last two years, vets and selects three charities to support each year. Artemis House is regularly on its list.
“Knowing that we can count on consistent funding goes a long way in what we can do for the women and children of Artemis House each year,” Meyer said.
