Women's club honors Friends of Riverbend Park

The Philanthropy Group of the Women’s Club of Great Falls on May 9 presented a $6,000 donation check to Friends of Riverbend Park (FORB).
Stephanie Anderson, fund-raising chairman for the club’s “Bluebells & Eagles” event, presented the check to FORB president Hugh Morrow III.
“The Philanthropy Group has raised funds for FORB annually, but the $6,000 donation was the largest amount it has generated for the park’s children’s programs and Title 1-school scholarships,” said June Kelly, the group’s vice president.
The funds came from club members’ donations and two fund-raisers, a “Champagne & Canapés” event in the fall and the “Bluebells & Eagles” naturalist-guided walking tour in the spring, which is growing in popularity with club members.
“As more people learn about the park and its programs, our donations and park visitors increase,” said Morrow. “Everyone loves to see the Virginia bluebells.”
Non-profit FORB supports and preserves Riverbend Park, located at 8700 Potomac Hills St. in Great Falls, as a natural resource. The group also recently started a preschool that allows children ages 3 to 5 to play and learn about the park outdoors, rain or shine.
For more information about the group, see the Website at www.forb.wildapricot.org.
