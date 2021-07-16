[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Women in Military Service for America Memorial has opened a new exhibition showcasing the art of veterans and their loved ones.
Paintings, illustrations, photography and sculptures by more than 100 artists will be on display during “Summer with the Arts.”
Throughout the run of the exhibition, “engaging multimedia events designed to promote healing and unity through artistic expression” also will be presented.
The Women in Military Service for America Memorial is located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but due to the pandemic, tickets must be reserved in advance.
For information, see the Website at https://womensmemorial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.