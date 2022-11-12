A resident living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 6 at 3:16 a.m., a former co-worker had come to his apartment and requested to stay the night.
The resident woke up during the night to find that the man allegedly had taken his wallet and vehicle.
Vienna police obtained three warrants for the man charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny and larceny of credit cards.
Later that day, an officer from the Prince William County Police Department located the 25-year-old Woodbridge man and served the three warrants.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.