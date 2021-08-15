[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Work is underway to build a bicycle and pedestrian bridge and shared-use path in the vicinity of Route 123 and Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway) to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and connectivity in the Tysons area.
The Virginia Department of Transportation project includes a 10-foot-wide shared-use path from Tysons One Place and Fashion Boulevard to Old Meadow Road and Provincial Drive via the bridge.
Surveying and clearing work is scheduled to occur over the next few weeks, VDOT officials said Aug. 13. The $12.3 million project is financed with federal, state and local funding, with completion slated for next summer.
During construction, some daytime and overnight lane closures along the I-495 general-purpose lanes, as well as overnight lane closures along the 495 Express Lanes, may be scheduled at the bridge construction site between Route 123 and Route 7. There also may be some traffic impacts along Old Meadow Road, although at least one lane in each direction of Old Meadow Road will remain open at all times.
Pedestrians are asked to use the sidewalk on the east side of Old Meadow Road while the sidewalk on the west side is closed.
For information on the project, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3jRLfyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.