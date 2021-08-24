[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Work is underway to replace the weight-restricted (ten tons) one-lane Hunter Mill Road (Route 674) bridge over Colvin Run to reduce congestion and improve operations and safety.
The $5.2 million project is being overseen by the Virginia Department of Transportation and is funded by a combination of federal, state and local dollars. Construction is slated to run through the fall of 2022.
The new bridge will have two lanes separated by a median/splitter island.
The project also includes an improved trail crossing south of the bridge; landscaping in the median/splitter island; and abutments for a new trail bridge over Colvin Run that will be constructed at a later date by the Fairfax County government.
The existing bridge, built in 1974, averages 8,500 vehicles a day based on 2019 data, VDOT officials said.
During construction, the Hunter Mill Road bridge traffic will be controlled by flaggers as needed. Lane closures on Hunter Mill Road are allowed according to the following weekly schedule:
• Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Monday night through Thursday night: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday night: 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
• Saturday night: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
• Sunday night: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Also during construction, intermittent closures of the trail that crosses Hunter Mill Road just south of the bridge may be needed, officials said.
