RSVP-Northern Virginia is offering a free seminar – “The Art of Volunteering in Retirement” – on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at the American Red Cross National Capital Region building in Fairfax.
The organization, a program of volunteer agencies in Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County, offers meaningful opportunities for seniors (55+) aiming to volunteer across the community.
For information or to R.S.V.P., call (703) 403-5360 or e-mail Shannon White at swhite@volunteerfairfax.org. For general information, see the Website at www.rsvpnova.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.