WWII submariner honored for his efforts in war and peace

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s been 67 years since Alvin Anceravage, 99, began serving on U.S. Navy submarines, and the USSVI Northern Virginia Base Submarine Veterans recently honored him for his service in World War II and beyond.
Club representatives on May 20 give Anceravage the John P. Holland Club Award during a ceremony at The Virginian retirement community in Fairfax, where he lives.
The award is named after the man who built the U.S. Navy’s first submarine, said Mike Varone, chief of the boat for USSVI Northern Virginia Base Submarine Veterans.
Anceravage, who repaired diesel engines on submarines, is outgoing and likes to tell Navy sea stories, Varone said.
Anceravage was born in Mahanoy City, Pa., on Oct. 7, 1921, and enlisted in the Navy in 1942 during World War II. He recalled how he had met his wife that summer and joined the Navy in September.
“I never dated my wife, but I had her for 65 years,” he said, adding that she died 15 years ago.
After serving on several ships, including submarine tenders USS Pelias and USS Orion, he qualified for submarine service in 1944 and was assigned to the USS Narwhal. The boat was one of nine “V” class submarines that then were the Navy’s largest, at about 370 feet long.
Anceravage served for eight consecutive war patrols on the Narwhal between January and November 1944, which mostly involved resupplying people, fuel, supplies and parts to military personnel in the Philippine Islands.
This was unusual, as most sailors usually were afforded leave time in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after every four war patrols completed, Anceravage said.
During the ship’s 14th patrol, its crew transported 82 prisoners of war who had been rescued after the USS Paddle sank Japanese transport ships. The crew put half those passengers in the forward torpedo room and half in the after room, then delivered them to Darwin, Australia, Anceravage said.
“Some of them were stretcher cases, all kinds of sicknesses, but we got them back,” he said.
The Narwhal’s last patrol involved narrowly escaping a “friendly fire” incident. A U.S. patrol plane spotted the submarine, but did not attack it because the plane’s crew recognized the vessel belonged to the same side.
The Navy decommissioned the Narwhal in April 1945, and it later was scrapped. It and the USS Thresher received 15 battle stars for their service in World War II, the most earned by submarines.
The Narwhal’s two massive 6-inch deck guns now are housed at the Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn.
Anceravage later was assigned to the USS Dolphin and became a “plank owner,” or member of the commissioning crew, of the USS Trumpetfish.
After finishing active duty in 1948, he transferred to the Naval Reserves and retired from military service in 1954. He did naval-related work as a civilian until retiring in 1980.
“I’ve done nothing special,” he said. “I done my job.”
The United States lost 52 submarines and 3,900 crew members during World War II, Varone said.
“It was very dangerous,” he said. “You went out on patrol and when you were out of bullets, so to speak, you came home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.