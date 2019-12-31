2019 was a momentous year in Fairfax County and Virginia, with political sea changes upending previous power arrangements, land-use controversies roiling Vienna and police accountability in the spotlight.
Democrats Make Huge Gains in General Assembly, Local Offices: Democratic candidates had a banner year in the Nov. 5 election, ousting some Republican incumbents and giving their party the majority in both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in two decades.
Democrats also increased by one member their already sizable majority on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, leading to a 9-to-1 advantage over the GOP. Supervisor John Cook (R-Braddock) did not seek re-election and will be succeeded by James Walkinshaw (D).
Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova (D) and Supervisors Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) and Linda Smyth (D-Providence) also did not run for new terms and will be succeeded, respectively, by former Lee District Supervisor Jeff McKay (D), Walter Alcorn (D) and Dalia Palchik (D). Rodney Lusk (D) will succeed McKay in Lee District. Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) now is the board’s lone Republican.
Democrats also strengthened their hold on the Fairfax County School Board, with Democratically endorsed candidates filling openings on the board, and saw the election of progressive-minded commonwealth’s attorneys in Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties.
Ongoing MAC Controversy Forces Changes on Vienna Town Council: Riding on a wave of irritation over several controversial rezoning cases involving the Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) ordinance, newcomers Nisha Patel and Steve Potter won seats on the Vienna Town Council in the May 7 election. Voters ousted incumbent Tara Bloch and Council member Carey Sienicki did not seek re-election.
Vienna’s political landscape will change in a big way next year following the announcement in December by three-term Mayor Laurie DiRocco that she will not seek re-election.
Developer Sues Vienna Over MAC Denial and Council Flirts with Rezoning Recision: The Vienna Town Council on June 17 approved a Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) rezoning application for condominiums and retail at 374-380 Maple Ave., W., but turned down a proposal by Sunrise Development Inc. to build an assisted-living facility and a bit of retail at 100-112 Maple Ave., E.
But both proposals were back in the news just weeks later. Vienna Town Council members Pasha Majdi and Howard Springsteen pressed for the Council to consider rescinding the 374-380 Maple Ave., W., rezoning approval.
The Council, in a six-hour long meeting that began July 15 and ended at 2 a.m. the next day, did not even bring that proposal up for a vote after numerous residents, business owners and Planning Commission members urged them not to rescind the rezoning.
While the Council dodged a potential legal bullet there, the town was not so fortunate in the Sunrise case. Company officials on July 17 filed a $30 million lawsuit against the town for rejecting Sunrise’s MAC application.
Thunderstorm Causes Flooding and Road Damage, But No Deaths: Northern Virginians who looked outside the window the morning of July 8 saw something curious: The sky kept getting darker instead of lighter as the morning wore on.
The massive thunderstorm that struck that morning did not result in any fatalities, but damaged 20 local roadways and led to long-term shutdowns of Kirby and Swinks Mill roads in McLean. The Board of Supervisors received a post-mortem report on the storm damage and concluded more needed to be done to shore up Fairfax County’s stormwater infrastructure.
Missteps by Top State Officials Lead to New Diversity Position, Examination of Laws: Virginia politics got turned upside down in February, with the discovery of a photo of one man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume on Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical-school yearbook page. As pressure mounted for Northam to resign, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) faced allegations of sexual misconduct and Attorney General Mark Herring (D) admitted he once had appeared in blackface.
None of those officeholders resigned, but Northam responded by creating the new position of director of diversity, equity and inclusion. The role was filled by Janice Underwood, former director of diversity initiatives at Old Dominion University. Northam also has committed to removing vestiges of racist language in Virginia’s laws.
McLean High School Overcrowding Heats Up Boundary Controversy: McLean residents expressed outrage concerning overcrowding at McLean High School and Great Falls residents also became vocal over the prospect that some Langley High students might have to attend another school.
The Fairfax County School Board has agreed to evaluate possible McLean High boundary adjustments in mid-2020.
No Charges Filed in 2017 Police Fatal Shooting of McLean Man: The U.S. Department of Justice announced in November that no charges would be filed against the two U.S. Park Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of McLean resident Bijan Ghaisar, 25, two years earlier.
Park police shot Ghaisar multiple times in Mount Vernon after he was involved in a fender-bender and tried to drive away a third time from officers who had approached his vehicle with weapons drawn.
Federal officials said there was not sufficient proof that the officers “willfully” violated federal laws in this case, especially the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable seizure.
The McLean Citizens Association, which had passed previous resolutions calling for authorities to release information about the case, stopped short in December of passing a resolution asking the commonwealth’s attorney for Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax to consider filing charges against the officers. But the MCA board did support having president Dale Stein send a letter to the commonwealth’s attorney asking for the same, and outgoing commonwealth’s attorney Raymond Morrogh indicated in December that his office might look into filing charges, according to media reports.
Supervisors OK Police Body-Worn Cameras: In a move long sought by residents seeking more transparency and accountability from law enforcement, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 23 approved three-year, phased-implementation plan for body-worn cameras for 1,200 county police officers. The program will kick off in fiscal 2020 by providing cameras to officers at the Mason, Mount Vernon and Reston district stations, which had participated in an earlier pilot program. The program will cost $4.3 million in fiscal 2020, $5.5 million in fiscal 2021 and $6.65 million in fiscal 2022.
Late Notable Residents Honored for Community Contributions: Death comes to everyone and it arrived in 2019 for several area residents who had spent their lives and careers trying to improve the community.
• Vienna Volunteer Fire Department officials draped Fire Station 2’s façade with black bunting to mourn the department’s former chief, George William “Bill” Ellis, who died Feb. 22 at age 81.
• Former Vienna Town Council member Maud Robinson died March 11 at age 96. The Council in December approved the purchase of Robinson’s home at 124 Courthouse Road, S.W., for possible use as park space and added “Maud Robinson Nature Preserve” to the name of Northside Park.
• Former Dranesville District Supervisor Nancy Falck died April 26 at age 89. The Board of Supervisors complimented Falck’s involvement in state and local activities, especially those involving mental health and education.
• Theodore “Ted” Thomas, a World War II veteran and retired Washington, D.C., police officer, died May 27 at age 97. Local residents lauded Thomas’ rectitude and commitment to the community, which included lengthy service on the Vienna Planning Commission.
